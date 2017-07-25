Sims could be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to receive a look in the Braves' rotation at some point during the second half, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves currently have a vacancy in their rotation following the trade of Jaime Garcia to the Twins on Monday, but it appears Aaron Blair will be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues to fill the void. However, with Blair owning a 5.91 ERA over 70 career innings in the majors, he may not be long for the Braves' rotation. If Blair falters in his expected start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, the organization could bring in Sims for his big-league debut. Once one of the Braves' top pitching prospects, Sims has seen his stock tumble the last two years, but has at least noticed a turnaround in his production at Triple-A this season, providing a 3.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 124:33 K:BB in 110.1 innings.