Braves' Lucas Sims: In line to start Wednesday
Sims is listed as the Braves' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
After being tagged for seven runs in three innings in his Sept. 2 start against the Cubs, Sims was moved to the bullpen, where he's made four appearances in the last two weeks. With Mike Foltynewicz (finger) on track to miss his scheduled start this week, Sims will get another trial in the rotation, but the rookie won't make for an especially appealing streaming option while taking on one of the majors' top teams. Over 44 innings in the big leagues, Sims has tallied an underwhelming 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 6.3 K/9.
More News
Braves' Lucas Sims: Moves to bullpen•
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows seven runs through three at Wrigley•
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows four runs in loss to Phillies•
Braves' Lucas Sims: Stifles Mariners on Tuesday•
Braves' Lucas Sims: Picks up first career win•
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows four runs in loss to Marlins•
