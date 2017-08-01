Sims was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday.

As planned, Sims will head up to the majors to make his MLB debut against the Dodgers. He'll face off with Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda in the series opener.

