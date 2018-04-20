Sims was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Sims was up with the Braves for five days, making one appearance. That appearance was a disaster, as he allowed three earned runs on two hits, three walks and a homer while recording just one out. His ERA stands at 81.00 (though his FIP is "only" 69.14). He could be back to redeem himself in a low-leverage role at some point later this season.