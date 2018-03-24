Braves' Lucas Sims: Optioned to Triple-A
Sims was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Sims was battling for a spot in the bullpen but couldn't quite find a groove during spring training and will start off the campaign at the Triple-A level. Last year he appeared in 14 big-league games, posting a 5.62 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 57.2 innings.
