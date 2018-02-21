Braves' Lucas Sims: Outside looking in for rotation spot
Sims is in the running for the Braves' final rotation spot, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It seems like Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy are locks to make the rotation, with Luiz Gohara the favorite to swipe the fourth spot. This leaves just one spot remaining for either Sims, Sean Newcomb, Max Fried or Scott Kazmir (hip). Sims seems to be a bit of a long-shot for the role, mostly given the successes of Newcomb and Fried last season. Sims' struggles in the majors certainly don't help his case. In 57.2 frames, he could only muster a 5.62 ERA and 1.51 WHIP while striking out just 6.9 batters per nine. Sims would need to put together an outstanding spring to truly have a shot at overtaking the competition for the fifth rotation spot.
More News
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Shelled for six runs in final 2017 start•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Picks up third win against Mets•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Solid effort in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: In line to start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Moves to bullpen•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows seven runs through three at Wrigley•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...