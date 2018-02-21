Sims is in the running for the Braves' final rotation spot, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It seems like Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy are locks to make the rotation, with Luiz Gohara the favorite to swipe the fourth spot. This leaves just one spot remaining for either Sims, Sean Newcomb, Max Fried or Scott Kazmir (hip). Sims seems to be a bit of a long-shot for the role, mostly given the successes of Newcomb and Fried last season. Sims' struggles in the majors certainly don't help his case. In 57.2 frames, he could only muster a 5.62 ERA and 1.51 WHIP while striking out just 6.9 batters per nine. Sims would need to put together an outstanding spring to truly have a shot at overtaking the competition for the fifth rotation spot.