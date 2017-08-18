Play

Sims (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters through five innings during Thursday's win over the Rockies.

After posting a respectable 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 through 115 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, Sims had struggled to acclimatize to the highest level through his first three starts in the majors. Hitter-Friendly Coors Field didn't seem to faze the rookie Thursday, though, and the outing checks out an eye-opener for gamers. Still, the 23-year-old righty boasts an underwhelming 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 4.4 K/9 through four starts in the majors and will probably continue to offer limit upside. He projects to face the Mariners at SunTrust Park in his next start.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast