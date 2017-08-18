Sims (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters through five innings during Thursday's win over the Rockies.

After posting a respectable 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 through 115 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, Sims had struggled to acclimatize to the highest level through his first three starts in the majors. Hitter-Friendly Coors Field didn't seem to faze the rookie Thursday, though, and the outing checks out an eye-opener for gamers. Still, the 23-year-old righty boasts an underwhelming 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 4.4 K/9 through four starts in the majors and will probably continue to offer limit upside. He projects to face the Mariners at SunTrust Park in his next start.