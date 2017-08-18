Braves' Lucas Sims: Picks up first career win
Sims (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters through five innings during Thursday's win over the Rockies.
After posting a respectable 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 through 115 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett, Sims had struggled to acclimatize to the highest level through his first three starts in the majors. Hitter-Friendly Coors Field didn't seem to faze the rookie Thursday, though, and the outing checks out an eye-opener for gamers. Still, the 23-year-old righty boasts an underwhelming 5.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 4.4 K/9 through four starts in the majors and will probably continue to offer limit upside. He projects to face the Mariners at SunTrust Park in his next start.
More News
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows four runs in loss to Marlins•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Solid in debut Tuesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Officially called up for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Expected to get look in rotation in second half•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Forgotten prospect thriving at Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...