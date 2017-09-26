Sims (3-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 6.2 innings to earn the win Monday against the Mets.

This marks Sims's longest start of the season and his first quality start since August 22 against Seattle. Sims has allowed just three runs over 11.2 innings with 12 strikeouts over his past two starts and is making a strong case for a chance at a rotation job next season.