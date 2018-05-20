Sims was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sims will be up to provide some additional depth in the bullpen with the Braves in the midst of a long stretch without an off day (16 straight days). He may accompany the club to Philadelphia this week but Sims will likely head back down when a need arises elsewhere on the roster.

