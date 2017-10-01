Braves' Lucas Sims: Shelled for six runs in final 2017 start
Sims (3-6) was handed the loss Saturday against the Marlins after lasting just two innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Sims simply didn't have it in this one, as it took him 60 pitches to get through his abbreviated outing. Most of the damage was done in the first inning, with the big blow being a three-run home run by Derek Dietrich. This start aside, Sims' first stint in the big leagues was promising enough despite the unsightly 5.62 ERA with which he finished. He's just 23 years old, and if he can piece together a few strong starts in spring training, he should be in the running for one of the back-end rotation spots for 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Picks up third win against Mets•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Solid effort in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: In line to start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Moves to bullpen•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows seven runs through three at Wrigley•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Allows four runs in loss to Phillies•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...