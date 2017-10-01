Sims (3-6) was handed the loss Saturday against the Marlins after lasting just two innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out one.

Sims simply didn't have it in this one, as it took him 60 pitches to get through his abbreviated outing. Most of the damage was done in the first inning, with the big blow being a three-run home run by Derek Dietrich. This start aside, Sims' first stint in the big leagues was promising enough despite the unsightly 5.62 ERA with which he finished. He's just 23 years old, and if he can piece together a few strong starts in spring training, he should be in the running for one of the back-end rotation spots for 2018.