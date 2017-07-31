Sims will be called up to start Tuesday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Aaron Blair flopped in his brief audition following Jaime Garcia's departure, and now it's Sims' turn to get a look. A first-round pick in 2012 (21st overall), he endured some growing pains during his rise up the ladder but has posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 132:36 K:BB in 115.1 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. Home runs have been a problem (19 allowed this year) and he will face a tough test in his major-league debut, but Sims is worth a speculative add right away in most NL-only and deep mixed leagues.