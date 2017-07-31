Braves' Lucas Sims: Slated to start Tuesday
Sims will be called up to start Tuesday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Aaron Blair flopped in his brief audition following Jaime Garcia's departure, and now it's Sims' turn to get a look. A first-round pick in 2012 (21st overall), he endured some growing pains during his rise up the ladder but has posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 132:36 K:BB in 115.1 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett this season. Home runs have been a problem (19 allowed this year) and he will face a tough test in his major-league debut, but Sims is worth a speculative add right away in most NL-only and deep mixed leagues.
More News
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Expected to get look in rotation in second half•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Forgotten prospect thriving at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Gets transferred to Double-A Mississippi•
-
Braves' Lucas Sims: Struggling mightily at Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...