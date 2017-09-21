Sims allowed only one run on three hits and two walks over five innings Wednesday while striking out six, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

He exited the game in line for his third big-league win before the Braves bullpen imploded in the top of the eighth inning. Sims' 5.14 ERA on the year with Atlanta isn't encouraging, but this performance will give him a bit of confidence heading into Monday's road doubleheader against the Mets.