Braves' Lucas Sims: Solid effort in Wednesday's no-decision
Sims allowed only one run on three hits and two walks over five innings Wednesday while striking out six, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 7-3 loss to the Nationals.
He exited the game in line for his third big-league win before the Braves bullpen imploded in the top of the eighth inning. Sims' 5.14 ERA on the year with Atlanta isn't encouraging, but this performance will give him a bit of confidence heading into Monday's road doubleheader against the Mets.
