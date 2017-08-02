Sims (0-1) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out three and walking none in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The 2012 first-round pick didn't appear nervous at all in his MLB debut and kept the Braves in the game, throwing 62 of 92 pitches for strikes and displaying the improved control that earned him a promotion to the majors. Including his time with Triple-A Gwinnett, Sims has now given his team a quality start in five of his last seven trips to the mound, but he'll look for a better final result in his next outing Sunday at home against the Marlins.