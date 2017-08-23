Braves' Lucas Sims: Stifles Mariners on Tuesday
Sims (2-3) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Mariners, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.
The rookie shaved over a full run off his ERA with the impressive outing. Sims now has a 4.13 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through his first five big-league starts, but his 15:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. He'll next take the mound Monday in Philadelphia.
