Sims (2-3) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Mariners, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four.

The rookie shaved over a full run off his ERA with the impressive outing. Sims now has a 4.13 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through his first five big-league starts, but his 15:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. He'll next take the mound Monday in Philadelphia.