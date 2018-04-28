Gohara (ankle) was activated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

The 21-year-old will effectively continue his rehab assignment with Gwinnett, likely making just a few more starts before getting a look at the big-league level. Gohara allowed two homers and seven hits in total over four innings with the affiliate Friday, striking out four on 80 pitches. He sprained his left ankle during a fielding drill in spring training.