Braves' Luiz Gohara: Advances rehab to Triple-A
Gohara (ankle) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The exact number of rehab starts hasn't been disclosed, but it seems like Gohara will need a few more before returning to the big-league rotation. This puts the lefty in line for a return in early May. In the meantime, Matt Wisler will remain in the rotation for a bit longer.
