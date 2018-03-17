Braves' Luiz Gohara: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Gohara is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but he's still unlikely to join the Braves' rotation until May, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Between the ankle sprain and an earlier groin issue, Gohara hasn't thrown a single inning in a Grapefruit League game this spring, so even if he does recover from the former injury more quickly than expected, he'll still need time at Triple-A Gwinnett to build up his stamina before he's ready to reclaim a spot in the Atlanta rotation. The left-hander still makes for an interesting stash in deeper redraft formats given his upside, but Gohara seems likely to miss the first 5-6 weeks of the regular season.
