Braves' Luiz Gohara: Another bullpen on tap Saturday
Gohara (groin) threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw another such session Saturday, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Manager Brian Snitker said Gohara looked good in his latest bullpen and it's just a matter of getting him built up and stretched out a bit before he progresses to game action. If Saturday's session goes well, he'll move on to facing live hitters. If Gohara can get into a game within the next week to 10 days, he should have time to make the big-league rotation out of camp.
