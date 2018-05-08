Braves' Luiz Gohara: Called up to big leagues
Gohara was called up to the majors Tuesday.
In Gohara's first taste of big-league action last season, he recorded a 4.91 ERA in five starts, though his strikeout rate (25.2 percent) and walk rate (6.5 percent) were both solid. Still just 21 years old, the lefty projects as a mid-rotation starter or better long-term, with average command of a plus fastball and slider. For now, though, the Braves' rotation appears to be full, so he'll head to the bullpen, but he should make a number of starts before the end of the season.
