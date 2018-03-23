Gohara (ankle) is progressing more quickly than initially expected and could be ready by late April, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Gohara sprained his ankle in early March and was initially expected to be out until May. He is moving around well and throwing off the mound, though he'll still have to go through an entire spring training progression, presumably in extended spring training. The team now believes he has a chance to return in late April or early May.