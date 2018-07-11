Braves' Luiz Gohara: Could open second half in starting role
Gohara could serve as the Braves' fifth starter when the second half begins with neither Brandon McCarthy (knee) nor Max Fried (finger) expected to be activated from the disabled list immediately after the All-Star break, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Due to a pair of off days during the current week, the Braves are expected to get by with a four-man rotation through the weekend, allowing Gohara to stick in the bullpen for now. The team will first require a fifth starter July 24 in Miami, and Gohara would seemingly have a leg up on the assignment over Triple-A Gwinnett hurlers Kolby Allard and Touki Toussaint, who could both benefit from some more development time in the minors. Gohara probably hasn't performed as well as the Braves anticipated heading into the season -- he has submitted a 5.95 ERA in nine outings (one start) in the majors and a 6.17 ERA in six starts at Triple-A -- but he's shown improved form in his two appearances since rejoining Atlanta in a relief role July 4. In those outings, he has yielded one hit -- a solo home run -- and no walks over four innings while striking out five.
