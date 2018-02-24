Braves' Luiz Gohara: Dealing with groin strain
Gohara is a step behind the other pitchers as he recovers from a strained groin injury, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
There has not been a strict timetable set for Gohara as the club wants to see more progress out of the left-hander before setting a date for his first spring outing of the year. It was expected that Gohara would win a spot in the rotation coming out of camp, but this ailment casts a shred of doubt onto that possibility. Keep an eye on this situation throughout the spring as there should be an update on his status in the near future.
