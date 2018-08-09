Braves' Luiz Gohara: Dealing with sore shoulder
Gohara is sidelined with a sore shoulder, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Gohara hasn't pitched since July 29 because of the issue. This helps explain why the 22-year-old wasn't considered for a promotion following Max Fried's (groin) placement on the disabled list earlier in the week. It's unclear how long Gohara will be sidelined at this point.
