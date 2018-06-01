Braves' Luiz Gohara: Expected back Saturday
Gohara (personal) is expected to join the Braves on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He will throw a bullpen session upon rejoining the team so that they can determine whether he is ready to return to the big-league bullpen. Gohara has told the team he threw a couple times while home in Brazil, so it's possible he will be available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Nationals. While Gohara still profiles as a starting pitcher long term, it sounds like he will be deployed as a reliever in the short term.
More News
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Likely to return June 1•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Likely headed to Triple-A after reinstatement•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Takes loss in short outing Wednesday•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Expects to spend time away from club•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will get start Wednesday•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Notches three-inning save Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...