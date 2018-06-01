Gohara (personal) is expected to join the Braves on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He will throw a bullpen session upon rejoining the team so that they can determine whether he is ready to return to the big-league bullpen. Gohara has told the team he threw a couple times while home in Brazil, so it's possible he will be available out of the bullpen this weekend against the Nationals. While Gohara still profiles as a starting pitcher long term, it sounds like he will be deployed as a reliever in the short term.