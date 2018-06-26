Gohara was removed from his start Monday for Triple-A Gwinnett as a precaution and is expected to make his next start, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

He was pulled after giving up one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two in 2.2 innings against Triple-A Norfolk. It will be worth keeping an eye on whether he makes his next scheduled start this weekend, but according to O'Brien it sounds like Gohara will be fine.