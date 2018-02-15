Braves' Luiz Gohara: Expected to open in MLB rotation
Gohara is expected to win a spot in the Braves' rotation out of camp, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy are assured spots in the rotation, so Gohara will be competing with Sean Newcomb, Max Fried and Scott Kazmir for the final two spots. Gohara is easily the most appealing for fantasy purposes out of those contenders, as he has the hardest fastball (96.5 mph) in the game among left-handed starting pitchers, along with a quality breaking ball and developing changeup. He will completely dominate left-handed hitters, but will need to improve against righties in order to someday pitch atop a rotation. Gohara's NFBC ADP (282.1) figures to continue to gradually trend up as Opening Day approaches.
More News
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Strikes out career-best nine in loss•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Knocked around by Nationals•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Notches first big-league win•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Coughs up six runs in big-league debut•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: MLB debut rained out•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...