Gohara is expected to win a spot in the Braves' rotation out of camp, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz and Brandon McCarthy are assured spots in the rotation, so Gohara will be competing with Sean Newcomb, Max Fried and Scott Kazmir for the final two spots. Gohara is easily the most appealing for fantasy purposes out of those contenders, as he has the hardest fastball (96.5 mph) in the game among left-handed starting pitchers, along with a quality breaking ball and developing changeup. He will completely dominate left-handed hitters, but will need to improve against righties in order to someday pitch atop a rotation. Gohara's NFBC ADP (282.1) figures to continue to gradually trend up as Opening Day approaches.