Braves' Luiz Gohara: Expects to spend time away from club
Gohara will travel to Brazil to spend time with his ailing mother after Wednesday's start in Philadelphia, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The plan had been for Gohara to leave the country Saturday, but he opted to delay the trip after being presented with the opportunity to make his first start of the season. Gohara will still spend approximately one week away from the team, and the expectation is that Mike Soroka (shoulder) will be back in the rotation by the time Gohara returns. That said, Gohara can put himself in prime position to make more starts down the road with a strong performance against the Phillies.
