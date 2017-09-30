Braves' Luiz Gohara: Fans six in no-decision
Gohara allowed four runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out six in six innings of work Friday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
The pitching prospect was spotted five runs right out of the gate by Atlanta's offense, but a shaky seventh inning for him and the bullpen ultimately spelled the team's doom. Prior to the pitching breakdown, Gohara fired five scoreless innings and allowed just two baserunners in that span. The 21-year-old showed promise during his short stint in the majors, as his 2.79 FIP and 9.5 K/9 suggest, but his massive jump from High-A to the big leagues this season could get him sent back to the minors to start the 2018 campaign if his spring training numbers are less than stellar.
