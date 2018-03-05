Braves' Luiz Gohara: Gets through live batting practice smoothly
Gohara (groin) felt good during his live batting practice session Monday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara has been dealing with a groin strain since late February. The Braves' plan is for him to throw at least one more live batting practice session this week before getting him some game action next week. That would leave him enough time to make a few spring training starts and compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation.
