Braves' Luiz Gohara: Knocked around by Nationals
Gohara (1-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday after allowing four runs on 11 hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out four.
Gohara bested the Nationals six days ago, but wasn't able to replicate that success this time around. The first four hitters in the Nationals' lineup accounted for a majority of the damage Tuesday, collecting eight of the 11 hits off Gohara and driving in all four of the runs off of the 21-year-old. The southpaw has now allowed 11 earned runs in his first three big-league starts and will look to rebound in his upcoming outing against the Phillies on Sunday.
