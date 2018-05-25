Gohara is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when he returns from the bereavement list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He is currently in Brazil with his mother, who is ill, but the thinking is that when he returns he could use a start or two in the minors to allow him to regain the feel for things and prepare to return to Atlanta's staff as either a starter or reliever. Gohara made his first MLB start of the season Wednesday in Philadelphia, and his fastball touched 96.2 mph in the four-inning outing. He will be an option for the Braves' rotation all summer long, assuming they have an opening for him. If they do not, he has the stuff to dominate as a high-leverage relief weapon in the Josh Hader mold.