Though Gohara (ankle) does not have a high ankle sprain, he won't pitch for at least two weeks, meaning he won't likely be ready to go until May, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "It's going to be a while," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "You're not going to be able to throw, so that's just going to set you behind that much more. He was behind anyway, now you can't throw for two weeks or whatever it is. You're just that much farther behind."

This opens the door for either Scott Kazmir or Max Fried to win the Braves' fifth starter job to begin the season. Gohara basically has to start over again, thanks to first his groin injury and now this ankle injury.