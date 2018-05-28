Braves' Luiz Gohara: Likely to return June 1
Gohara (personal) is expected to remain on the bereavement list for the full seven days before being activated June 1, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara was officially placed on the bereavement list Friday after traveling to Brazil to visit his mother, who is recovering from heart surgery. Once Gohara returns to Atlanta, he could need to throw a side session or two to get back in the swing of things after a week-long idle period before the Braves deem him ready to pitch in games. Once that happens, the 21-year-old rookie could work out of the bullpen for the Braves or join the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett if the organization prefers to keep his arm conditioned for a potential starting role with the big club later on in the season.
