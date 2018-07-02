Gohara returned to the mound Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing five innings of two-run ball in a 5-3 win over Charlotte. He yielded three hits and a walk and struck out four.

Gohara exited early in his last start June 25 for precautionary purposes, but as expected, he was able to take the hill for his subsequent turn through the rotation. Since Gohara was sent back to the minors on June 17, the Braves have had their rotation depth tested with Mike Soroka (shoulder) and Brandon McCarthy (knee) hitting the disabled list, but a promotion doesn't seem imminent for the 21-year-old Brazilian. Instead, the Braves seem prepared to proceed with veteran Anibal Sanchez and youngster Max Fried as their back-end starters for the time being.