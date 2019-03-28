Gohara (shoulder) is not pitching in minor-league games yet, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Mike Soroka, who also dealt with a shoulder injury this spring, has started pitching in minor-league games, so Gohara is further behind. The Braves don't expect either player back in the big leagues anytime soon, and Gohara should be considered out indefinitely for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories