Gohara (shoulder) has been throwing but is not yet ready for game action, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Gohara had some hype heading into last season, but his campaign was ruined by injuries. He threw just 77.2 innings overall, with only 19.2 of those coming in the big leagues. A sore shoulder affected him late in the season and is apparently still a factor. The young lefty is theoretically in the battle for the Braves' fifth starter job but will need time in spring training if he's to stand out from a crowd of similarly interesting young arms.