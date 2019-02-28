Braves' Luiz Gohara: Not yet ready for game action
Gohara (shoulder) has been throwing but is not yet ready for game action, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gohara had some hype heading into last season, but his campaign was ruined by injuries. He threw just 77.2 innings overall, with only 19.2 of those coming in the big leagues. A sore shoulder affected him late in the season and is apparently still a factor. The young lefty is theoretically in the battle for the Braves' fifth starter job but will need time in spring training if he's to stand out from a crowd of similarly interesting young arms.
More News
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Recalled; put on 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Returns to action at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tuesday return to rotation unlikely•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Optioned to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Could open second half in starting role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...