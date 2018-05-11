Braves' Luiz Gohara: Notches three-inning save Thursday
Gohara picked up his first career save in his first career relief appearance during Thursday's win over the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two.
The left-hander entered the game with an 8-1 lead and, aside from a Lewis Brinson solo homer, Gohara was reasonably effective. He'll continue working in a long relief role for now, but if a spot opens up in the Braves' rotation, the 21-year-old would likely get the first chance to fill it.
