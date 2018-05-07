Braves' Luiz Gohara: Option to join big-league bullpen
Gohara is viewed as an option to join the Braves in a relief role, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
For reasons unrelated to health, Gohara was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, indicating he could be a candidate to join the Braves in the near future. The 21-year-old was fighting for a rotation spot in spring training before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for the first month of the season. Now, with Mike Soroka and Sean Newcomb holding their own in the rotation -- and Gohara struggling as a starter in the minors -- the Braves are looking to bring the southpaw up in a relief role, similar to what the team has done with fellow youngsters Max Fried and Lucas Sims.
