Gohara was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett following Wednesday's contest.

Gohara is expected to return to Atlanta after the All-Star break, and could begin the second half of the season in the club's rotation since Brandon McCarthy (knee) and Max Fried (finger) are expected to need more time on the disabled list. Across nine appearances, including just one start, with the Braves this year, Gohara has posted a 5.95 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 18:8 K:BB over 19.2 innings. Look for him to make a start, or two, at the Triple-A level in the near future.

