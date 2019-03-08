Gohar (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Gohara could have been involved in the battle for the Braves' final rotation spot this spring, but lingering shoulder issues kept that from being a real possibility. He appears to be trending in the right direction but won't be built up in time to challenge for a job. He could recapture some of his former hype and put himself back in the mix with strong numbers at the Triple-A level, though he'll have to beat out a large crop of similarly promising young pitchers.

