Braves' Luiz Gohara: Optioned to Triple-A
Gohar (shoulder) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Gohara could have been involved in the battle for the Braves' final rotation spot this spring, but lingering shoulder issues kept that from being a real possibility. He appears to be trending in the right direction but won't be built up in time to challenge for a job. He could recapture some of his former hype and put himself back in the mix with strong numbers at the Triple-A level, though he'll have to beat out a large crop of similarly promising young pitchers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...