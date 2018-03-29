Braves' Luiz Gohara: Placed on DL
The Braves placed Gohara (ankle) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
The 10 days are retroactive to March 26, but Gohara is due to miss more than the minimum amount of time after a groin strain and sprained ankle prevented him from seeing any Grapefruit League action. The Braves are optimistic that Gohara will be ready to come off the disabled list by late April, but there's no guarantees that he would immediately claim a spot in the big-league rotation at that point. Gohara has three minor-league options remaining, so the Braves could be inclined to have him pick up more starts at Triple-A Gwinnett once his window for a rehab assignment closes.
