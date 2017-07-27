Gohara was called up to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, Keith Law of ESPN reports.

Gohara had been tearing it up with Double-A Mississippi during 12 outings this seasons. The left-hander posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 60:18 K:BB in 52 innings. Gohara missed a couple weeks earlier this season with a biceps injury, but hasn't missed a beat since returning at the end of May. In his most recent start, he tossed six scoreless innings while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts, prompting the Braves to provide a new challenge for the 20-year-old.