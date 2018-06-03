Braves' Luiz Gohara: Rejoins team Sunday
Gohara (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Sunday, Sports Radio 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Gohara was away from the team for over nine days as he returned to Brazil to spend time with his mother following her heart surgery. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday and could be available in long relief for the Braves within a day or two.
