Gohara (shoulder) rejoined the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, tossing 3.2 shutout innings in 4-2 win over Buffalo. He gave up a hit and walked one while striking out three in the outing.

Gwinnett was conservative with Gohara's workload after a two-and-a-half-week absence due to the sore left shoulder, as the 22-year-old tossed only 54 pitches (31 strikes) before departing. Unless Gohara reports complications over the next couple of days, he should push up his pitch count in his upcoming start for Gwinnett. Gohara seems likely to rejoin the big club in September when rosters expand, but he's expected to be deployed in a relief role with Anibal Sanchez thriving as the Braves' No. 5 starter.