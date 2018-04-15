Gohara (ankle) will make a rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Mississippi, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gohara was originally scheduled to make the rehab start at the Triple-A level, but the organization did not want to disrupt the timing of highly-touted prospect Mike Soroka, who is scheduled to pitch on the same day. It's unclear exactly how many rehab starts the team has Gohara pegged for, but his performance Tuesday should be a solid indicator of how soon he'll be ready for the major league rotation.