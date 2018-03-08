Braves' Luiz Gohara: Scheduled for spring debut Sunday
Manager Brian Snitker said Gohara's live batting practice session Thursday went "OK," and he's tentatively scheduled to make his first start of spring training Sunday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gohara has been sidelined since late February with a groin strain, but he's set to make his spring debut over the weekend after getting through a pair of live batting practice sessions with no issues this week. Barring any setbacks throughout the rest of camp, the 21-year-old should have enough time to get up to speed and lock down a spot in the Braves' rotation prior to Opening Day.
