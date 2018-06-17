Gohara was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Gohara hasn't registered a scoreless appearance in three chances since his return to the big leagues June 4, allowing nine earned runs across 4.2 frames. The 21-year-old hasn't fared much better for the Gwinnett Braves this year, where he's allowed 11 earned runs in his three starts. A trip to the minors will at least allow the left-hander to be exercised as a starter, and if he can get back on track, will see the majors again as either a spot starter or in long relief. Meanwhile, Luke Jackson will be called up to serve in the Atlanta bullpen as the corresponding move.

