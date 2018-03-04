Gohara (groin) will need to make it through at least two batting practice sessions before being inserted into the Grapefruit League rotation, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Gohara's good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. "He actually did some running. He's scheduled to throw a live on Monday, face some hitters, so that's a good sign. But he feels good. Like I said, they changed his running a little bit. Got him outside and started stretching him. So he's fine. Headed in the right direction."

The 21-year-old lefty headed into the spring as a favorite for one of the Braves' open rotation spots after posting a 31:8 K:BB in 29.1 innings during his major-league debut last year, and it doesn't look like Gohara's groin strain is going to keep him sidelined for too much longer. Assuming he avoids a setback, he should have a few weeks to ramp things up and lock down his spot before Opening Day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....