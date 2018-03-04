Braves' Luiz Gohara: Set for two BP sessions next week
Gohara (groin) will need to make it through at least two batting practice sessions before being inserted into the Grapefruit League rotation, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Gohara's good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. "He actually did some running. He's scheduled to throw a live on Monday, face some hitters, so that's a good sign. But he feels good. Like I said, they changed his running a little bit. Got him outside and started stretching him. So he's fine. Headed in the right direction."
The 21-year-old lefty headed into the spring as a favorite for one of the Braves' open rotation spots after posting a 31:8 K:BB in 29.1 innings during his major-league debut last year, and it doesn't look like Gohara's groin strain is going to keep him sidelined for too much longer. Assuming he avoids a setback, he should have a few weeks to ramp things up and lock down his spot before Opening Day.
