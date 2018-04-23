Gohara (ankle) threw four innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and will need two more rehab starts before rejoining the Braves' rotation, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The left-hander looked good Sunday against Pawtucket, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four, with the run scoring on a Mike Ohlman solo shot. If that timetable holds, Gohara would make his first big-league start of 2018 in Tampa Bay on May 8.