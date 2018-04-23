Braves' Luiz Gohara: Set for two more rehab starts
Gohara (ankle) threw four innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday and will need two more rehab starts before rejoining the Braves' rotation, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The left-hander looked good Sunday against Pawtucket, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four, with the run scoring on a Mike Ohlman solo shot. If that timetable holds, Gohara would make his first big-league start of 2018 in Tampa Bay on May 8.
More News
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Scheduled for rehab start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Will begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tabbed for extended spring training game Thursday•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Tosses sim game Monday•
-
Braves' Luiz Gohara: Placed on DL•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...