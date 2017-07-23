Gohara, 21, tossed six shutout innings and struck out a career-high 11 batters for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday. He surrendered five hits and no walks in the outing.

After suffering a biceps injury in his Double-A debut in May, Gohara returned to action two weeks later and hasn't missed a beat, despite the upgrade in competition. He's delivered a sparkling 2.70 ERA and 60:18 K:BB over 50 innings with Mississippi, making the left-hander one of the more intriguing arms to monitor in the organization. If he continues to thrive in the minors, he could receive a look in the big leagues as soon as 2018.

